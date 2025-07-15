TVS logistics firm attributes rising efficiency, lower costs to AI adoption

Rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technologies in its logistics and warehousing operations has helped TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP) reduce costs and attract new customers, said Ravi Swaminathan, the company’s founder and vice-chairman. “Following the adoption of AI, it becomes very efficient, not only for us but also for our customers (because of using technology). We look at AI in a very positive way. It's not that it is going to take away jobs, but on the contrary, create new jobs,” said Swaminathan. “The adoption of AI is like shifting from typewriters to computers, and every industry has to adopt it to remain relevant.”

TVS ILP and TVS Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), a third-party logistics (3PL) firm related to TVS ILP, have both implemented AI across their operations. TVS ILP has a 3,000-person staff in Madurai for tech-driven back-end work. All 21 of the company’s logistics parks operate through AI-enabled systems. “From complaint management to concise management, everything is now AI-driven,” said Swaminathan. TVS ILP is a joint venture between BSE-listed TVS Supply Chain Solutions and the Swaminathan family. The TVS Mobility Group, through TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (TVSSCS), which is the group’s logistics arm, holds a 25.20 per cent stake in TVS ILP; Ravikumar Swaminathan & Associates holds 29.6 per cent; while British International Investment (erstwhile CDC Group) and Lingotto Opportunity Fund ILP hold 21.1 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, as of 31 December 2024.

ALSO READ: TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks lists ₹1,300 cr worth InvIT on NSE Swaminathan said AI significantly reduces operational errors, especially in paperwork. “In SCS, we have a ‘visual’ programme where a camera scans containers from the inside to enhance logistics efficiency and cost savings. It can detect whether the container is being shipped at lower capacity. So, instead of sending two half-full containers 10,000 km away, we can send just one. Productivity improves dramatically because of AI adoption.” TVS ILP’s warehousing and industrial assets portfolio spans 20 million square feet (msf), of which about 11 msf of assets valued at around Rs 3,000 crore have been transferred to the company’s recently listed private infrastructure investment trust (InvIT). The company raised Rs 1,300 crore via the InvIT.

Swaminathan believes that the logistics sector has picked up, aided by its recognition as an industry by the government, India’s GDP growth, and increased movement of goods. These factors, along with the company’s build-to-suit strategy, have helped it maintain 100 per cent occupancy over the last five years. “That (build-to-suit strategy) is another reason why we have had 100 per cent occupancy in the last five years. The industry average is between 75 and 80 per cent. That's a huge difference. It reflects in profitability and yields,” Swaminathan added. Swaminathan also said there has been no slowdown in the sector. “The industry is not slowing down for any reason. I don't consider the last 2–3 months to be reflective of what the industry would do. These months are reactions to the US’s tariff threats, but it’s picking up now. Even if we eliminate that portion, there is tremendous growth in general trade in the economy, both in the manufacturing and the services sectors.”