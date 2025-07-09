Dixon Tech forms 50:50 JV with Signify Innovations; share price rises 2%

Dixon Technologies share price today: Shares of Dixon Technologies surged over 2 per cent, logging an intraday high of ₹15,838 on Wednesday after the company announced the formation of a new joint venture (JV) 'Lightanium Technologies' with Signify Innovations, manufacturer of lighting products.
At 10:12 AM, shares of Dixon Technologies were trading at ₹15,750, up by 1.79 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, the Nifty50 was trading largely flat with a positive bias, quoting 25,528.35. So far this calendar year, shares of the company have experienced a double-digit drop of 10 per cent on the NSE. READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE
Dixon Technologies JV
The formation of Lightanium Technologies is aimed at expanding Dixon Technologies' foothold in the lighting segment in India. Dixon now holds a 50 per cent shareholding in the JV and has subscribed to 2.5 million equity shares at face value of ₹10 each (at par), amounting to a total investment of ₹2.5 crore. This apart, Lightanium will continue its business as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of lighting products and accessories.
"This association will bolster the company’s manufacturing excellence and superior execution abilities and Signify’s leadership in the lighting industry. This partnership will further strengthen the company’s foothold in the lighting business ecosystem in India in line with the Company’s strategic goals," the company said in a release.
The JV partner, Signify Innovations, the company under Philips, also operates in a similar segment and specialises in building commercial lighting products. ALSO READ | Syrma SGS Technology rallies 8% on heavy volumes; here's why
Also Read
EMS Sector Outlook
Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expect healthy results for the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) sector in the first quarter of the financial year 2026, citing expansion plans. Although, unseasonal rainfall might remain a pain point. "We forecast a strong start to FY2026 for our EMS coverage, with sales expected to grow by 55 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and profitability remaining healthy. Among B2C players, Dixon is likely to deliver strong results, led by expanding exports and the scale-up of non-mobile segments," the brokerage firm said while slashing FY26-28E earnings per share EPS by 1-4 per cent, citing higher interest expenses.
As the overall outlook appears largely steady, Kotak has maintained its future value (FV) for Dixon Technologies' shares unchanged at ₹17,050, with an 'Add' rating.
Earlier this week as well, Dixon shares witnessed a sharp uptrend after brokerage firm B&K Securities initiated a 'Buy' rating on the stocks, with a potential upside of 25 per cent. As per the brokerage, the company “stands at the forefront of India's electronics manufacturing transformation.”