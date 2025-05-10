Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NxtCell ties up with Dixon's Padget to manufacture Alcatel phones in India

NxtCell ties up with Dixon's Padget to manufacture Alcatel phones in India

NxtCell partners with Dixon's Padget Electronics to locally manufacture Alcatel smartphones; $30 milllion committed for brand relaunch, annual capacity to produce 1.2 million units

Dixon Technologies' flight against valuation gravity: Can it defy the pull?

The first batch of made-in-India Alcatel smartphones is expected to hit the market within the next 8 to 10 weeks

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NxtCell India has teamed up with Padget Electronics, a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies, to begin local production of Alcatel-branded devices in India, news agency PTI reported.
 
Atul Vivek, chief business officer of NxtCell India, told PTI that the company has established a manufacturing capacity of 1.2 million smartphones per year.
 
“We have partnered with Dixon Technologies subsidiary Padget Electronics for manufacturing a range of devices under the French technology brand Alcatel. We are starting with 1.2 million annual smartphone production and will expand to other portfolio devices gradually,” Vivek said.
 
He further mentioned that the first batch of made-in-India Alcatel smartphones is expected to hit the market within the next 8 to 10 weeks.
 
 
Alcatel has also entered into an exclusive partnership with Flipkart for online sales of its upcoming smartphone lineup in India.

$30 million investment for Alcatel’s comeback

 
To facilitate Alcatel’s return to India after a seven-year hiatus, NxtCell has committed an initial investment of $30 million. This investment underscores the company’s intent to re-establish the French tech brand in the competitive Indian mobile phone market.   
 
  NxtCell aims to tap into the ₹20,000–₹25,000 smartphone segment, which it believes has significant growth potential. The company plans to introduce smartphones equipped with stylus functionality in this price range — a feature typically reserved for high-end models priced above ₹80,000.
 

Assembly line to employ 500 workers at Padget facility

 
NxtCell’s Chief Operating Officer, Ansh Rathi, said that the assembly operations at Padget Electronics will employ 500 workers, including 200 staff members dedicated exclusively to Alcatel production.
 
“Our team has ensured a seamless technology transfer, embedding advanced manufacturing excellence right here in India and reinforcing our commitment to Make in India,” Rathi said.
 

Dixon, Inventec partner for PC manufacturing

 
Dixon Technologies has formed a joint venture with Taiwan-based Inventec Corporation to manufacture personal computers, components, and servers in India.   
 
  The new entity, Dixon IT Devices Private Limited, will focus on producing notebook and desktop PCs, as well as related components and servers, according to a regulatory filing.
 
“Dixon Technologies (India) Limited... has on April 30, 2025 entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Inventec Corporation,” the filing stated. Dixon will hold a 60 per cent stake, while Inventec will own 40 per cent. The board structure will include three directors nominated by Dixon and two by Inventec, ensuring joint oversight of operations.
 
(With PTI inputs)

First Published: May 10 2025 | 3:16 PM IST


