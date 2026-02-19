Dr Reddy's enters hormone replacement therapy segment with $32 mn buy

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has forayed into hormone replacement therapy segment by acquiring trademarks of specialty brands, Progynova and Cyclo-Progynova and related assets, for India from UK-headquartered Mercury Pharma Group for USD 32.15 million, according to a company statement.

Progynova (estradiol valerate) is an oral hormone replacement therapy indicated for the treatment of estrogen deficiency symptoms and for the prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis.

Cyclo-Progynova (estradiol valerate and norgestrel) is a combined hormone replacement therapy indicated for the treatment of estrogen deficiency symptoms, providing both estrogen and progestogen components.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2025, the brand recorded sales of Rs 100 crore.