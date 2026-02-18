GEG sharpens AI adoption, eyes robots with ₹1,200 cr Amethyst project

Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG), the Mumbai-based appliances-to-aerospace conglomerate, plans to build intelligent robots tailored for industrial applications as it sharpens its focus on artificial intelligence (AI) with a substantial ₹1,200 crore investment over the next three years under Project Amethyst. The initiative aims to deploy AI agents across its 14 business units spanning appliances, process equipment, precision engineering, and aerospace.

“We have robotics cells within every division which focus on robotics-based automation in our factories. These are uni-skilled robots, for example, a robot that focuses on laser cutting or welding, purchased for a very specific function. Today, the rich commodity is intelligence. I can purchase a robot or a drone, but what does the drone do for me? What does it see in my factories? How does it understand what it sees and how does it know what to report or fix? That part is the goldmine and that is what we are building into Amethyst,” he explained.