HUL to invest ₹2,000 crore to scale manufacturing for premium categories

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Wednesday announced a proposed investment of up to ₹2,000 crore to expand manufacturing capacity in fast-growing premium categories across beauty & wellbeing and home care liquids. This investment will be made over a period of two years across multiple locations.

“The proposed investment is in line with the company’s strategy of focusing on fewer, bigger bets and strengthening its presence in high-growth demand spaces, including premium skin care and hair care and personal care & home care liquids,” HUL said in its release.

The new capacity expansion is expected to improve supply-chain efficiency and agility, enabling faster responses to consumer needs. The maker of Dove soaps said the initiative is aimed at building a future-ready manufacturing network that can support emerging channels and high-growth formats. The facilities under this investment will be developed in line with the company’s sustainability agenda and operate on 100 per cent renewable energy.