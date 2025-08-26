Home / Companies / News / Dr Reddy's hopes GST reforms will fix pharma tax issues, boost access

Dr Reddy's hopes GST reforms will fix pharma tax issues, boost access

For extended period, the pharmaceutical sector has faced structural challenges, including higher GST rates, an inverted duty structure, which mpacted the cost efficiency of domestic manufacturing

Dr Reddy's Laboratories
The industry body noted that changing GST rates for medical devices could impact domestic competitiveness if not carefully managed. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 7:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday expressed hope that the new GST structure will take care of existing challenges and aid in ushering a rationalised, industry-friendly tax framework for the pharmaceutical industry.

For an extended period, the pharmaceutical sector has faced structural challenges, including higher GST rates and an inverted duty structure, which have impacted the cost efficiency of domestic manufacturing and the affordability of medicines, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Chairman Satish Reddy said in a statement.

"We are optimistic that the forthcoming reforms will address these critical concerns and introduce a rationalised, industry-friendly tax framework," he noted.

Such measures will significantly improve the affordability and accessibility of essential medicines for every citizen, while also enhancing the global competitiveness and innovation capacity of the Indian pharmaceutical industry, Reddy said.

The industry remains fully committed to working in close partnership with the government to ensure that these reforms translate into tangible benefits for patients and the broader healthcare ecosystem, he said.

In an increasingly complex and uncertain geopolitical environment, these steps will not only reinforce India's healthcare security but also strengthen the country's role as a trusted partner in global health supply chain, he added.

In a separate statement, the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) sought retaining of 12 per cent GST for majority of consumables and 5 per cent rate on costly equipment.

The industry body noted that changing GST rates for medical devices could impact domestic competitiveness if not carefully managed.

Most devices have a 12 per cent GST, while inputs are taxed at 18 per cent, causing an inverted duty structure and margin pressures, it stated.

AiMeD Forum Coordinator noted that for equipment, electronics, reagents, and implants, reducing GST to 5 per cent would enhance affordability and market reach.

However, applying a 5 per cent rate to low-margin consumables like syringes, catheters and IV sets would worsen the inverted duty structure, increasing costs for Indian manufacturers and making imports cheaper, he stated.

Retaining 12 per cent GST for most consumables while allowing 5 per cent for high-value equipment is the most balanced approach, AiMeD advocated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCS forms new AI and services transformation unit, Amit Kapur to lead

TCS appoints Amit Kapur to lead newly formed AI and services unit

BPCL, OIL to build city gas network in Arunachal under new joint venture

Paytm winds up RMG business, to invest in Paytm Money and Paytm Services

Premium

Absence of local cell manufacturing biggest hurdle for EVs: RC Bhargava

Topics :Dr Reddystax reformsGST refundGST lawpharmaceutical firms

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story