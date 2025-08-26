TCS appoints Amit Kapur to lead newly formed AI and services unit

Indian IT firm Tata Consultancy Services has named Amit Kapur as the head of its newly formed AI and services transformation unit, a company memo seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

Kapur's appointment, effective from September, comes at a time when Indian IT companies are racing to adopt and offer more AI products to their clients to attract tech spending, which has remained suppressed for many quarters.

"Over the last few years, TCS has made major forays on the AI front by scaling our capabilities, reskilling our workforce and deepening our partnerships," the company said in the memo.

TCS' formation of the new unit comes weeks after the Indian IT major announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs, flaring up signals that India's $283 billion outsourcing sector could see more layoffs as the use of AI deepens.