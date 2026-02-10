Carlyle to invest ₹2,100 cr in Edelweiss housing finance arm for 45% stake

Edelweiss Financial Services on Tuesday said that private equity firm Carlyle will acquire a majority stake in its housing finance subsidiary, Nido Home Finance, through an investment of ₹2,100 crore.

The company said funds affiliated with Carlyle Asia Partners will invest ₹2,100 crore, which includes the acquisition of a 45 per cent stake in Nido from Edelweiss through a secondary purchase and a primary equity infusion of ₹1,500 crore into Nido.

Nido Home Finance, set up in 2010, provides home loans in the affordable and mass-market housing segments. The company’s assets under management as of December 2025 stood at ₹4,804 crore, up 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

"The investment by Carlyle in Nido is a key milestone and brings in a high-quality, long-term partner to accelerate Nido’s next phase of growth. At a time when India’s housing finance sector is witnessing strong structural demand, supported by rising affordability and deeper access to formal credit, Nido is well-placed to participate meaningfully in this opportunity," said Rashesh Shah, chairman and managing director of Edelweiss. Adding to it, Sunil Kaul, partner and Asia Financial Services Sector lead at Carlyle, said: "Housing remains a critical national priority for India, and we have strong conviction in the growth potential of the housing finance industry. We are excited to build on our extensive experience in financial services and housing finance to help Nido scale its operations and serve the expanding needs of affordable housing segments in the rural and semi-urban markets". Aditya Puri, senior advisor to Carlyle in Asia, and former chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of HDFC Bank, will also participate as an investor, the company said.

The deal, however, is subject to approvals from the Reserve Bank of India , the National Housing Bank, and the Competition Commission of India. The investment comes after the Carlyle Group sold its entire 10.44 per cent stake in PNB Housing Finance last year. Edelweiss Financial Q3FY26 result Edelweiss Financial Services also announced its results for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26) on Tuesday, reporting a 112 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to ₹264 crore. During the same period last year, net profit stood at ₹124.37 crore. The company's revenue from operations for the quarter jumped 132.1 per cent to ₹4,404.43 crore from ₹1,897.67 crore in the Q3FY25.