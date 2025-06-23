Home / Companies / News / Jeffrey Mark Overly appointed new chairman of auto parts maker Sona Comstar

Jeffrey Mark Overly appointed new chairman of auto parts maker Sona Comstar

Overly, an independent director since 2021, brings over four decades of global manufacturing experience to the role following the passing of former chairman Sunjay Kapur

Jeffrey Mark Overly
Jeffrey Mark Overly, Chairman, Sona Comstar
BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The board of directors of Sona Comstar on Monday appointed Jeffrey Mark Overly as the chairman of the company. Overly has served as an independent director of the company since February 2021.
 
The appointment follows the death of Sunjay Kapur, chairman and non-executive director of the auto parts maker, earlier this month. The Gurugram-based component maker supplies gears, rotator shafts, starter motors and steering components to India’s passenger and commercial vehicle industry.
 
Overly has been on the board of the company for almost five years and has an excellent attendance record, having participated in all board and committee meetings during his tenure. Despite being in a different time zone, he has contributed significantly to the deliberations and decision-making of the board and its committees, the company said. 
 
Overly holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial management from the University of Cincinnati and a master’s degree in business from Central Michigan University. He has over 43 years of operating experience.
 
He was an operating partner in the Corporate Private Equity Group, based in New York, at the time of his retirement from Blackstone Group in 2018 and continues to support Blackstone by serving on the boards of several of its portfolio companies. Overly has been involved in monitoring, advising and supporting operational excellence, supply chain improvement, and strategic initiatives in Blackstone's global portfolio holdings.
 
Before joining Blackstone in 2008, he served as vice-president of global fixture operations at Kohler Company, where he was responsible for global manufacturing operations, including the entire supply chain—from procurement to shipment of finished products—via a multi-warehouse regional distribution centre network. Prior to that, Overly served for 25 years at General Motors Corporation and Delphi Corporation in various operations and engineering roles with global responsibilities.
 
Overly is also an independent director on the boards of Performance Food Group, Fortrex Inc Ltd (formerly known as Packer Sanitation Services Incorporated), and Comstar Automotive USA LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sona Comstar. He also serves as a director on the boards of Sabre Industries Inc and Supply One Inc. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Brigade Ent looks for long-term buyer, greenfield growth opportunities

Warburg in talks to sell 10% stake in SBI General to Premji Invest, SBI

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands lists on stock exchanges post demerger

Edelweiss ARC eyes ₹6,000 cr in recovery; invest ₹1,000 to acquire NPAs

IndiGo employee alleges caste-based abuse by seniors; FIR registered

Topics :automobile industryAuto sectorCompanies

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story