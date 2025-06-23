Monday, June 23, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PSBs' loan growth to outpace private banks in FY26: Fitch Ratings

PSBs' loan growth to outpace private banks in FY26: Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings projects PSB loan growth at 12-13% in FY26 as private banks face asset quality pressures, tighter LDRs and subdued momentum in unsecured lending

Referring to the financial profile, Fitch noted that the sector reported improved asset quality, stronger capital buffers and stable profitability despite the slowest loan growth in four years.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rating agency Fitch said on Sunday that public sector banks’ (PSBs) loan books will continue to grow faster than those of private peers in the current financial year (FY26), as the latter grapple with asset quality pressures in unsecured portfolios and elevated loan–deposit ratios (LDRs).
 
PSBs’ loan book growth is estimated at 12–13 per cent, while private lenders are expected to expand their portfolios by around 10 per cent in FY26, said Saswata Guha, senior director – banks, Fitch Ratings. In FY25, PSB loans grew by 12.4 per cent, while private peers lagged behind with 7.5 per cent. 
   
In a statement, Fitch said sectoral loan growth was 10.6 per cent in FY25, the slowest since FY21. This reflected reduced lending to non-bank financial institutions and unsecured retail customers amid tighter regulatory scrutiny and funding conditions.
 
“We expect sector loan growth to rebound to 12–13 per cent in FY26 on accommodative monetary policy and easing funding conditions. However, improved deposit mobilisation will be needed to preserve rated banks' nearly 120 basis points (bps) improvement in LDRs in FY25, as deposit growth converged with—or in some cases exceeded—lending growth,” it added.

Referring to the financial profile, Fitch noted that the sector reported improved asset quality, stronger capital buffers and stable profitability despite the slowest loan growth in four years. 
 
Banks can sustain steady performance across most credit metrics in FY26, except for earnings, which may face cyclical pressure on margins and credit costs.
 
The sector’s impaired-loan ratio fell by about 60 bps to 2.2 per cent in FY25. Although write-offs and recoveries were lower than in previous years due to a shrinking stock of legacy bad loans, they remained sufficient to largely offset bad loan additions. Private banks reported higher bad loan formation, though all banks saw net improvements. Fitch-rated banks maintained 80 per cent loan loss coverage.
 
The impaired-loan ratios and credit costs for most banks have bottomed. Some banks may still improve, given the scope for write-offs in legacy bad loans, which will further reduce the bad loan stock. This, along with higher loan growth, could reduce the sector’s impaired-loan ratio by 20 bps in FY26, it added. 
 

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

