Home / Companies / News / Embassy REIT raises ₹530 crore through divestment at Manyata Business Park

Embassy REIT raises ₹530 crore through divestment at Manyata Business Park

The divestment of nearly 376,000 sq ft at Embassy Manyata is expected to boost distribution per unit and support Embassy REIT's capital recycling strategy

Embassy Office Parks REIT
premium
Embassy Office Parks REIT
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 3:33 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Embassy Office Parks REIT, India’s first real estate investment trust, has raised Rs 530 crore from the divestment of nearly 376,000 square feet at Embassy Manyata Business Park to EAAA Alternatives’ Rental Yield Plus fund.
 
What did Embassy REIT say about the Manyata divestment? 
Amit Shetty, chief executive officer, Embassy REIT, said on Wednesday, “We are pleased to conclude this transaction which creates long-term value for our stakeholders. This divestment aligns with our capital recycling strategy, enhances portfolio efficiency, and provides us with greater flexibility to reinvest in new opportunities.”
 
How does the buyer view the transaction? 
Gautam Hora, managing director, Rental Yield Plus Fund, said, “This transaction reinforces our commitment to acquiring prime assets in India’s most resilient markets. Strengthening our ownership at Greenheart Tech Park (1.5 million square feet within Embassy Manyata) allows for a more cohesive management approach, providing us the opportunity to execute our value-enhancement strategy and drive superior outcomes for our tenants and investors.”
 
What impact will the deal have on distributions? 
The Bengaluru-headquartered REIT said the transaction would be accretive to its distribution per unit (DPU). Trilegal was the legal adviser, while Aeka Advisors advised on transaction structuring.
 
How large is Embassy REIT’s overall portfolio? 
Embassy REIT operates a 50.8 million sq ft portfolio spanning 14 office parks across key office markets, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Chennai, housing 274 global companies. The portfolio includes 40.9 million sq ft of completed operating area, along with strategic amenities such as four operational business hotels, two under construction, and a 100 MW solar park supplying renewable energy to tenants.
 
What other recent transactions has the REIT completed? 
In early December, the company acquired a marquee 0.3 million sq ft office asset in Bengaluru for Rs 850 crore. Located within Embassy GolfLinks Business Park, the Grade A property is leased to a leading global investment firm.
 
In July, the largest office REIT in Asia by area raised Rs 2,000 crore through a 10-year non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue, marking the first long-tenor bond issuance by an Indian REIT. Proceeds from the issue will be used to refinance existing debt, resulting in annual interest savings of around 70 basis points, according to the company statement.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HC stays action by 3 banks against Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications

Bharti Enterprises, Warburg Pincus to acquire 49% stake in Haier India

Sanction-hit Nayara delays Vadinar oil refinery maintenance work

Samsung seeks PLI extension, eyes display manufacturing expansion in India

Coca-Cola India bottler HCCB to cut 300 jobs across sales, supply chain

Topics :Embassy ReitREITsDisinvestment

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story