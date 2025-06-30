Embassy REIT secures ₹1,550 cr via NCDs, loans to refinance existing debt

Embassy Office Parks REIT has successfully raised Rs 1,550 crore through the issue of debentures and term loans to refinance its existing debt and save interest costs.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it has "raised Rs 1,550 crore through a combination of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) and term-loan facilities".
"The proceeds will be used to refinance certain existing debt, resulting in annual interest savings of approximately 113 basis points (bps)," it added.
The fundraise comprises Rs 750 crore through NCDs, priced at a coupon of 6.97 per cent, and a Rs 800 crore term-loan from a leading bank that is priced at a floating interest rate of 7.40 per cent over a 15-year tenor.
Ritwik Bhattacharjee, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT, said, "This refinancing continues to support our strategy of optimally managing our balance sheet and positions us well to finance our future growth initiatives." Embassy REIT owns and operates a 51.1 million square feet portfolio of 14 office parks in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Chennai. Its portfolio comprises 40.3 million square feet of completed operating area.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app