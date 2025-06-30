Jaiprakash Associates' lenders to meet on July 1 to review resolution plans

Lenders of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), which is under insolvency, will meet on July 1 to discuss resolution plans submitted by five corporates among other issues.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, JAL informed that "the 16th meeting of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the company will be held on 1st July, 2025." The company did not mention the agenda of the CoC.

Sources said the resolution plans submitted by five bidders will be discussed among few other proposals.

Last week, JAL received five bids along with earnest money for the acquisition of the company through insolvency process. It did not mention the names of the companies which have submitted the resolution plans.

According to sources, Billionaire Gautam Adani Group firm Adani Enterprises, mining mogul Anil Agarwal's Vedanta, Dalmia Bharat Cement, Jindal Power and PNC Infratech are the five companies which have submitted resolution plans. In April, as many as 25 companies showed interest to acquire JAL. JAL, which has business interests spanning real estate, cement manufacturing, hospitality, and engineering & construction, was admitted into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) through the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench, order dated June 3, 2024. The company was taken to insolvency proceedings after the conglomerate defaulted on payment of loans. Creditors are claiming a staggering Rs 57,185 crore.

The National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) leads the list of claimants after acquiring the stressed JAL loans from a consortium of lenders headed by State Bank of India (SBI). JAL has major real estate projects like Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida, a part of Jaypee Greens Wishtown in Noida (both on the outskirts of the national capital), and the Jaypee International Sports City, strategically located near the upcoming Jewar International Airport. It also has three commercial/industrial office spaces in Delhi-NCR, while its hotel division has five properties in Delhi-NCR, Mussoorie, and Agra. JAL has four cement plants in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and a few leased limestone mines in Madhya Pradesh. The cement plants, however, are non-operational.