Energy company AM Green to set up $25 billion AI hub in Greater Noida

The project will provide key inputs for customised models and applications across sectors including energy, healthcare, sovereign clouds, manufacturing, automotive, media and gaming. It will also enable chipset access to the wider Indian developer community to develop AI solution stacks.
The company said the project is being strategically located to utilise Uttar Pradesh’s industrial corridors and favourable data centre policy to provide connectivity to growing digital markets.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Indian government officials and the leadership team of AM Green at the World Economic Forum event in Davos. The project is expected to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and foster a local ecosystem for hardware manufacturing, software development and cooling technologies.