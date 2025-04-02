Eruditus posts Rs 3,733 crore revenue in FY24, reduces losses by 83%

Eruditus said it has reinforced its leadership in India's edtech sector, reporting revenue of Rs 3,733 crore for financial year 2024 (FY24). The company saw a 12 per cent year-on-year growth, further cementing its dominance in the rapidly evolving industry. The Mumbai-based firm narrowed its losses by over 83 per cent during the same period.

“FY24 was a milestone year for Eruditus, not only in terms of financial performance but also in global recognition,” the company said on Wednesday night.

To date, Eruditus has educated more than 1 million learners across over 80 countries and continued to expand its partnerships with top universities worldwide. In line with standard accounting practices, the company deferred recognition of Rs 800 crore of collected revenue to the next financial year.

Eruditus’ adjusted Ebitda loss (excluding one-time provisions and stock-related non-cash expenses, etc) improved significantly to Rs 69 crore in FY24 compared to Rs 417 crore in FY23. This was a result of the company’s disciplined financial management and focus on operational efficiency. The FY24 Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) loss was a marginal 2 per cent of revenue, reflecting the significant strides the company has made towards profitability.

Key drivers of Ebitda improvement included a reduction in marketing expenses, which decreased from 29 per cent of revenue in FY23 to 27 per cent in FY24. Additionally, operating expenses were lowered, falling from 36 per cent of revenue in FY23 to 28 per cent in FY24.

With strong financial performance and a global education commitment, Eruditus said it continues to lead the Indian edtech industry, outpacing peers in revenue and reinforcing its long-term growth trajectory.

The company said its revenue is nearly 1.8 times that of PhysicsWallah and more than twice that of upGrad. “With its significant lead in revenue, Eruditus remains the undisputed leader in India’s edtech sector, driven by its global partnerships, diverse learning programmes, and commitment to innovation,” the company said.