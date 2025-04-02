Macrotech Developers alleges HoABL used forged board orders for Lodha brand

In a new chapter of the trademark row between the Lodha brothers’ firms, Abhishek Lodha’s Macrotech Developers has accused certain entities of his younger brother Abhinandan Lodha’s — House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) — of using “purported” board resolutions of Macrotech for the use of the “Lodha” trademark and filing the same with government authorities.

However, a spokesperson for Lodha Ventures, an Abhinandan Lodha enterprise, said, “The HoABL does not admit any of the allegations of fraud and forgery sought to be attributed to us.”

The allegations may throw a spanner in the mediation talks between the two parties that have been ongoing since January.

Macrotech, in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday (April 2), stated that certain HoABL entities used the company’s purported board resolutions dated July 24, 2022, that did not object to the use of the “Lodha” trademark by HoABL.

Lodha Group said, “It is a clear-cut case of forgery, fraud and impersonation with intent to cheat and deceive. The concerned entities and individuals have created a completely fake resolution of Macrotech Developers Ltd (Lodha), including a false letterhead, false company stamp, false board meeting date, and content that we have never approved, with a false sign of our independent director, which is nowhere close to his actual signature. This was supported by the identity fraud of Shri Ashwani Kumar, former chairman and managing director of Dena Bank, whose PAN card was tampered with — photo and signature changed — in order to enable this resolution to be accepted by the Government of India (Registrar of Companies). We are shocked at the extent of the conspiracy and how the systems of the government were misused.”

The Mumbai-based developer clarified that no board meetings were held on the dates stated in the resolutions, and the company’s board never considered or approved the resolutions in any of its meetings whatsoever.

Also Read

Further, Macrotech claimed that the resolutions filed by the HoABL with the government authorities bear a forged signature of Kumar. It stated that Kumar has confirmed that he has not certified any such resolutions, the signature on the said resolutions is not his, and the PAN card copy attached is different from his actual PAN card.

The company alleged that the boards of at least two HoABL companies approved and procured a change in their corporate names to names starting with “Lodha” — the registered trademark of Macrotech — from the relevant government authorities, using the purported documents which were not issued or approved by Macrotech, and used the changed names of these companies for furtherance of their business activities.

One of the HoABL entities, Varpan Land Developers, passed a resolution in its board meeting on July 12, 2022, to change its name to Lodha Landbuild Infrastructure or Lodha Bhoomi Nirman.

The alleged, purported resolution of Macrotech, dated July 24, 2022, allowed Varpan Land Developers to use the “Lodha” trademark.

On August 3, 2022, Ashwinder Matharu, chief of operations, strategy, and investments at HoABL, raised a service request with the Registrar of Companies (RoC) to change the name of Varpan Land Developers to Lodha Landbuild Infrastructure.

On August 4, RoC’s central registration centre at Manesar, Haryana, gave a nod to the change, and in September, the entity started using the name Lodha Landbuild Infrastructure to obtain permissions for its project, Imperial Goa Phase-I, in Goa.

However, in April 2023, the name Lodha Landbuild Infrastructure was again changed to HoABL Landbuild Infrastructure.

Macrotech further stated that its board of directors, in its meeting held on Tuesday (April 2), has perused the relevant documents and has taken serious cognisance of the conspiracy to use fabricated documents to misuse the company’s goodwill, brand, and registered trademark.

The board has also formed a special committee of directors to look into the alleged matter and take appropriate legal action. Abhishek Lodha requested not to be part of the committee and the same was accepted.

Earlier, in January 2025, Macrotech Developers filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against HoABL over the use of the name “Lodha,” seeking Rs 5,000 crore in damages. However, the court suggested that both parties resolve the matter through mediation.

In the same month, both parties submitted their willingness to settle the issue through mediation. The court then appointed retired Supreme Court judge R V Raveendran to mediate between the real estate tycoons.