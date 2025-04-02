Skoda Auto Volkswagen exports from India increases to 40% in 2024

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) has witnessed an increase in exports, with 40 per cent of its locally manufactured vehicles shipped to over 26 countries in the calendar year 2024. This marks a 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, reinforcing India’s growing role in the company’s global supply chain.

In 2023, exports accounted for 30 per cent of SAVWIPL’s total production, with a 38 per cent Y-o-Y growth. The company shipped 44,248 units in 2023 and, assuming a 20 per cent increase, exported 53,098 units in the 2024 calendar year.

SAVWIPL’s export destinations include key markets in North America, Africa, the ASEAN region, and the Arab Gulf Cooperation Council (AGCC). The company’s export portfolio comprises models such as the Volkswagen Virtus, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq, alongside legacy models like the Volkswagen Vento and Polo. According to the company, these made-in-India cars continue to gain international recognition, strengthening its global footprint.

Beyond fully assembled vehicles, SAVWIPL has expanded its global reach by exporting parts and components to Vietnam. Through its Parts Expedition Centre in Pune, the company supports local vehicle assembly in Vietnam, further leveraging India’s manufacturing capabilities and strategic location.

SAVWIPL’s growing export influence has been recognised by the Mumbai Port Authority, which awarded the company the title of "Top Exporter 2023–24". Over the years, the company has shipped a total of 6.75 lakh vehicles to around 70 countries. The company exported over 43,000 vehicles in the financial year 2023–24.

“We are honoured to receive this award. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and the growing global presence of cars engineered and manufactured in India,” said Piyush Arora, managing director and chief executive officer, SAVWIPL.

Commenting on the company’s future outlook, Arora added, “As a key export hub, we remain dedicated to strengthening India’s role in the global automotive industry and exploring additional export opportunities in the years ahead. We will continue to expand the global presence of cars engineered and manufactured in India.”