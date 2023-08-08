Exide to start Phase-I of lithium-ion cell project by end of FY25

The construction of Exide Industries' greenfield lithium-ion cell manufacturing project in Bengaluru, Karnataka, is progressing at full speed. The commercial production of the first phase is expected by the end of the next financial year (FY25), according to Subir Chakraborty, managing director and chief executive officer, who spoke to shareholders at the company's annual general meeting on Tuesday.

The plant, boasting a capacity of 12 gigawatt-hours (GWh), will be developed in phases. The first phase, with a capacity of 6 GWh, will involve an investment of about Rs 4,000 crore. The total project cost of Rs 6,000 crore will be financed through internal accruals and bridge loan financing.

Chakraborty stated that Exide had taken definitive steps to establish a multi-gigawatt-hour lithium cell manufacturing plant in India. "We believe that it will provide us with a significant early mover advantage," he said.

The growing interest in electric vehicles is fuelling global demand for automotive lithium-ion batteries, it's worth noting.

Chakraborty said, "Our internal estimates suggest that nearly 70 per cent of our annual lithium-ion battery demand is expected to be for automotive applications, with the remaining 30 per cent for industrial applications."

While the plant in Karnataka is under development, Exide's lithium-ion journey has already commenced in Gujarat. Its subsidiary, Exide Energy Private Limited (EEPL), operates under the Nexcharge brand, supplying lithium-ion battery modules and packs.

Nexcharge has an order book of around Rs 700 crore, which is expected to be fulfilled in the next 12 to 15 months, Chakraborty revealed.

Later, while addressing the media, he stated that EEPL would be merged with Exide Energy Solutions Limited (EESL), which is setting up the lithium-ion cell manufacturing project in Karnataka. "The lithium-ion venture will be a single unit that will ultimately become EESL," Chakraborty said. However, the Gujarat plant will continue to exist as a satellite unit of EESL.



Exide maintains a long-term technical partnership with SVOLT Energy Technology (SVOLT) for the lithium-ion cells project.

Reflecting on the business outlook, Chakraborty commented, "We have moved beyond the pandemic phase. Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) production has begun; substantial investment is being made in industrial applications due to the development of infrastructure projects in the public and private sectors. Overall, the outlook appears to be on the right track."

Regarding exports, there has been a 'minor' setback, with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries imposing an anti-dumping duty on Indian batteries. This has somewhat diminished the competitive advantage in these countries, Chakraborty acknowledged, though he added that exports are continuing, albeit at reduced volumes.

"We must explore other markets. The battery market is vast, and there are opportunities in Russia, Europe, and the United States," he pointed out. Exide's exports currently constitute about 8 per cent of its turnover.