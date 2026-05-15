Explained: Why Tata Sons is facing mounting pressure to go public

Tata Sons, the holding company of 31 group companies including TCS, Tata Motors and Tata Steel, is facing pressure to go public - a discussion likely to come up at a board meeting on Saturday of two trusts ​that are major shareholders.

Until now, Tata Sons has remained unlisted. But there is now pressure to list from ​internal stakeholders, including its second largest shareholder, the Shapoorji Paloonji (SP) Group. Rules from the Reserve Bank of India may also require them to ‌list unless they can secure an exemption.

What is the structure of the Tata Group?

The 108-year old salt-to-steel conglomerate is uniquely structured, where a combine of philanthropic organisations broadly known as the Tata Trusts hold 66 per cent in Tata Sons. Debt ridden-construction and infrastructure conglomerate SP Group holds 18.4 per cent of the company.

The Tata Trusts comprise 13 entities, seven of which directly hold shares in Tata Sons. The board of Tata Trusts consists of six trustees drawn from these entities. Noel Tata, scion of the founding family, is the current chairman of Tata Trusts and is a director on the Tata Sons board. Who wants Tata Sons to list? Pressure for listing is coming from multiple quarters. At least two of the six Tata trustees - Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh - have supported the listing of Tata Sons in media interviews, saying expansion, especially into new areas like semiconductors, will require large capital that cannot be generated internally.

The SP Group wants a listing so it can monetise or exit its holding, which is not freely transferable in the current structure. But the SP ‌group is not represented among the trustees. The key pressure is regulatory, stemming from RBI rules requiring large non-bank lenders above certain asset thresholds or with public funds to list. What are the RBI rules and why do they apply to Tata Sons? As the holding company of a number of businesses, Tata Sons is classified as a core investment company, which falls under the RBI's regulations. Revised rules issued last month state that companies with assets exceeding ₹1 trillion ($10.45 billion), or those with direct or indirect access to public funds, must list.

As of March 2025, Tata Sons' standalone assets stood at ₹1.75 trillion. The RBI retains discretion to determine which firms can be exempt from listing. Has RBI clarified its stance? While analysts and legal experts say the revised rules make it harder for Tata ​Sons to remain private, the RBI has not publicly stated its position. A request by Tata Sons for exemption is still under review. The company has reduced ‌borrowings in an effort to avoid listing, but it remains unclear if that will suffice. Who is opposing the listing? Noel Tata has not made public comments, but has privately opposed converting Tata Sons into a listed entity. Media reports say he and other trustees unanimously opposed listing last year and ​asked the Tata Sons' chairman ‌to engage with the RBI.

What will happen at the Saturday board meet? On Saturday, the boards of two key trusts - Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata ‌Trust - which together hold over 50 per cent of Tata Sons, will meet. A central agenda item is discussion of the RBI rules and their implications for a potential listing. Additional items include increasing the Tata Trusts' representation on the Tata Sons board, the reappointment of its chairman, and a review of Tata ‌Sons' performance. The board ​meeting, first since ​the RBI's rules were revised, is being keenly watched by the street for differences within the trustees on the listing of Tata Sons and how it may play out.