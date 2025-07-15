Firms affected by IPR violations could press criminal charges as victim: SC

The Supreme Court has held that a company can be called a “victim”’ under the Code of Criminal Procedure and it can file an appeal against an acquittal order in criminal cases, including violations of intellectual property rights (IPRs).

This means that corporate entities affected by violations of such rights could pursue criminal proceedings as the victim.

A Bench of Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was hearing a plea by Asian Paints, which had suffered losses due to the accused allegedly selling counterfeit paints.

Asian Paints moved the apex court against the Rajasthan High Court judgment dismissing its appeal against the acquittal of Ram Babu, who was allegedly found selling counterfeit paints under the brand name “Asian Paints”.