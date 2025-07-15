Home / Companies / News / Kia launches first made-in-India EV, Carens Clavis, starting at ₹17.99 lakh

Kia India introduces its first domestically manufactured electric vehicle, Carens Clavis EV, with two battery options offering up to 490km range, fast charging in 39 minutes.

Kia Carens
The sport utility vehicle also supports fast charging, with the ability to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 39 minutes.
BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 7:52 PM IST
Kia India, a leading mass-premium automaker, on Tuesday launched its first made-in-India electric vehicle, the Carens Clavis EV, starting at ₹17.99 lakh.
 
The vehicle is offered with two battery pack options: a 42kWh variant promising a 404 km range, and a larger 51.4kWh battery offering up to 490 km (MIDC) on a single charge. The sport utility vehicle also supports fast charging, with the ability to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 39 minutes. 
 
“We are committed to leading the future of electric mobility through innovation, sustainability, and a deep understanding of evolving consumer needs. Over the years, we have built a strong global EV portfolio and are proud to bring that expertise to India. The Carens Clavis EV represents the next step in this journey,” said Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kia India.
 
“It is built on three core pillars—our proven global EV technology, advanced features that simplify the driving experience, and our unique RV philosophy that stands for movement, flexibility, and togetherness,” he added. 
 

Topics :KiaKia MotorsElectric Vehicles

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

