Domicile shift key to aligning with India's economy, rules: Flipkart CEO

Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy addressed employees at an internal event, 'Flipster Connect', on Monday (May 26), highlighting the company’s strong growth and readiness for the future. He called the decision to shift Flipkart’s legal base back to India a key move in aligning with the country’s economic and regulatory environment.

During the session, Krishnamurthy said that Flipkart has increased its investment in artificial intelligence six-fold this year. He also confirmed that the process to return the company’s legal domicile to India had begun. He assured employees that Flipkart would continue prioritising profitability while maintaining a strong focus on customer needs.

Commenting on Flipkart’s plans to go public, Krishnamurthy said much groundwork had already been done in the last year to prepare for the IPO. “A lot of work which has already happened over the past 12 months is aligned with this intention,” he said, adding that the company would continue building on that effort.

Leadership and strategic growth

Krishnamurthy was joined by other senior leaders, including Seema Nair (Senior Vice President and CHRO), Hemant Badri (Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain), and Ramesh Gururaja (Senior Vice President, Consumer Shopping Experience). Together, they shared insights into Flipkart’s strategy, which includes growth in talent, leadership, innovation, and customer engagement.

Krishnamurthy said Flipkart is currently seeing a 20–25 per cent increase in customers and orders, and is aiming for 30 per cent growth by June, according to a PTI report quoting sources.

He also added: “Within the organisation, we remain focused on being future-ready, with a 6X increase in investment in AI this year. We continue to be the market driver across all categories and customer segments. 'Minutes' is doing very well, and we're targeting 800 dark stores by the end of this year.”

Also Read

Innovation across key areas

Flipkart’s quick commerce service, 'Minutes', is showing promising results. The company is also seeing renewed innovation in areas such as travel, Shopsy, and services for Gen Z users.

Krishnamurthy further noted: “super.money has also been on a high growth trajectory, with several recent successful launches and strong product innovation. We've recently seen some industry veterans across technology, categories, and Adtech join us as we work towards the aggressive goals we've set for ourselves.”

Speaking on the decision to relocate Flipkart’s legal base to India, he said: “As we've initiated the flip back of the company, I am very confident that all of us will continue to focus on profitability with a renewed emphasis on customer centricity. This move brings Flipkart even closer to where our heart has always been.”

Focus on leadership and AI-driven teams

Seema Nair, Flipkart Group CHRO, spoke about the company’s strong and evolving leadership. She highlighted that a new generation of leaders is taking on key responsibilities in emerging e-commerce areas.

She said Flipkart is working on building capable teams through training and skill development to meet the demands of the industry. Nair added that artificial intelligence will be a key enabler for the organisation, and all employees will have access to the best AI tools.

She concluded that Flipkart, with its collaborative and forward-thinking team, is well-positioned to lead the digital retail transformation in India.