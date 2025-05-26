TCS splits AI.Cloud unit for higher growth, Krishna Mohan to lead cloud biz

TCS, the country’s biggest IT services provider by market capitalisation, has reorganised its AI.Cloud division into two distinct business units as the company aims for higher growth in the artificial intelligence cloud business, a senior company official said. TCS established its AI.Cloud unit in August 2023 to unlock greater business value by harnessing the power of cloud and generative AI (GenAI). Siva Ganesan, now leading the newly formed AI.Cloud unit, remarked, "AI is getting more pervasive by the day and featuring in every conversation now," adding that this trend is expected to "get bigger and more intense as we go ahead."

Krishna Mohan, formerly the deputy head of the AI.Cloud unit, will now lead the cloud division. Meanwhile, Ashok Krish has been named the global head of AI, and Satish Byravan will serve as the global head of Data.

In what’s seen as a strategic move to harness the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), the Tata Group company has established a dedicated unit for AI and another for cloud services, according to senior executives.

Executives highlighted that both AI and cloud have substantial growth prospects and largely untapped markets, justifying the creation of distinct business units.

The company is actively hiring AI experts from the market while also enhancing internal capabilities by updating training programmes for existing employees.

One official elaborated that the AI unit also encompasses data because of their close connection. In instances where clients' data infrastructure isn’t yet AI-ready, TCS can offer comprehensive solutions combining AI and data services.

