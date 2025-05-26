Celebi contract: Bombay HC stops MIAL from final call on bids till June

The Bombay High Court on Monday passed an interim order that restricts Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) from taking a final decision to replace Celebi, a Turkish ground-handling services firm. The order has stalled MIAL from inviting tenders to replace Celebi till June.

ALSO READ: Celebi's clearance revoked amid unprecedented situation, says Centre A vacation bench of Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan said no final decision shall be taken on the tenders till the pleas filed by Celebi are heard post the reopening of the court in June.

Last week, Celebi’s subsidiary Celebi Nas Airport Services India, which operates at the Mumbai airport, moved the high court against the revocation of its security clearance and subsequent termination of its contract with MIAL.

Three petitions were filed by the firm challenging the Centre's decision to revoke the security clearance and terminate the contract.

Why is MIAL replacing Celebi

Earlier this month, amid backlash against Turkiye for supporting Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, India's aviation security regulator, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), revoked the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services India on grounds related to national security with immediate effect.

The revocation also applies to other associate entities of the firm in India, leading Indian airports to end contracts with Celebi.

Earlier this month, two other Celebi subsidiaries — Celebi Airport Services India and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India — moved the Delhi High Court against the revocation of security clearance and cancellation of contracts by the Delhi airport operator.