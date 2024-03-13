Flipkart's dark-store dash for quick commerce takes the fast lane

Flipkart may set up thousands of dark stores across major cities in the country as the Walmart-owned e-commerce firm gears up to launch a quick-commerce (q-commerce) service in the next couple of months, according to sources.

A dark store is a brick-and-mortar warehouse dedicated to rapid online order fulfilment. Flipkart is planning to collaborate with various entrepreneurs and kiranas to set up these dark stores and will not own any of them. This may also create a significant number of jobs.

“Q-commerce is gaining a lot of traction from customers as they want their orders to get fulfilled fast,” said a person familiar with Flipkart’s strategy. “The firm knows that it needs to reinvent itself constantly to be relevant, and q-commerce is part of that strategy.”