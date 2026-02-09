Flipkart appoints Vipin Kapooria, Yogita Shanbhag as VPs ahead of IPO

E-commerce major Flipkart on Monday announced the appointment of Vipin Kapooria as Vice President, Business Finance, and Yogita Shanbhag as Vice President, Human Resources, effective immediately.

These appointments come shortly after a series of high-profile hires at the IPO-bound company in the past month.

Kapooria, who is rejoining Flipkart, will lead business finance across all categories. He comes with over 19 years of experience and was most recently the Chief Financial Officer at Blinkit. He has also held senior positions at OYO and Yum! Brands.

In his new role, Kapooria will partner with business teams to drive financial discipline, operational excellence, and sustainable growth, the company said in a statement.

Shanbhag will lead the HR function for Flipkart's technology vertical, OneTech Business Unit. She joins with over 20 years of experience at Juniper Networks and Wipro. "Building a strong organisation requires sustained focus on leadership, robust systems, and culture. Vipin and Yogita bring the depth of experience that further bolsters our financial and people foundation, ensuring we have the organisational capability to deliver on our long-term growth strategy," Flipkart Chief Human Resources Officer Seema Nair said. The Walmart-backed firm has been actively strengthening its leadership bench as it prepares for its initial public offering (IPO). In January 2026, it announced the appointments of Jane Duke as the Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer (CECO) for the group, Jason Chappel as Vice President, Flipkart Group Controller, and Amer Hussain as Vice President, Supply Chain, for its Grocery and Minutes (quick commerce) businesses.