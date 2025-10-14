Home / Companies / News / Foxconn investing ₹15,000 cr in Tamil Nadu, reiterates Minister TRB Rajaa

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Tuesday reiterated that Taiwan-based Foxconn company is investing Rs 15,000 crore in the state, and will create 14,000 new jobs.

TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu industries minister
TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu industries minister
Press Trust of India Chennai
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:22 PM IST
"It is 100 per cent true," the minister said, reacting to PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss' post on 'X', claiming that the news is "false".

Whenever job opportunities are assured for Tamil Nadu's youth and good things happen, some people have made it a habit to play politics with those employment opportunities due to political prejudice, the minister said in a post on 'X'.

"In today's global political climate, bringing an investment into India is incredibly difficult. Without understanding the various geopolitical issues involved, he (Dr Anbumani) must stop issuing these politically prejudiced and childish statements," the minister said.

He added that these are job opportunities that have been secured after nearly a year of struggle.

Earlier in the day, Anbumani posted on his official 'X' account that the Foxconn company has clarified that it has not committed to any such investment.

"A statement released by Foxconn today (Tuesday) said, "It is true that Foxconn company representative Robert A met and spoke with the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. However, no new MoU was discussed or committed during this meeting," Anbumani citied.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

