Infosys wins £1.2 billion NHS deal to modernise UK workforce system

Infosys said it has won a £1.2 billion contract from the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) to modernise its workforce management solution in England and Wales. The deal is among the biggest in recent times, especially in a period marked by macroeconomic uncertainty.

The 15-year agreement involves developing a cutting-edge, data-driven workforce management solution to replace the existing Electronic Staff Record (ESR) system. The platform will continue to process payroll for 1.9 million NHS employees, disbursing over £55 billion annually.

“We are honoured to be chosen by the NHSBSA to deliver generational change for employees of the NHS in England and Wales through the Future Workforce Solution. With our extensive experience in delivering digital transformation and organisational change for global entities, combined with elements of our AI offering — Infosys Topaz — we will deliver a platform that not only drives efficiency today but empowers the NHS to elevate its invaluable work into the future,” Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director of Infosys , said in a statement.

NHS workforce revamp aligned with long-term health strategy The new workforce solution is in line with the NHS’s 10-year health plan and its mission to create a workforce fit for the future. It will provide a modern, flexible, and integrated platform that supports the entire employee lifecycle — from recruitment and onboarding to payroll, career development, and retirement. “The solution will go far beyond simply replacing ESR — it will be a strategic enabler for building a workforce that is fit for the future,” NHSBSA Chief Executive Michael Brodie said. Large tech contracts boost growth but strain margins