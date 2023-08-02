Home / Companies / News / Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

The world's largest contract manufacturer will also invest $250 million in a second plant where it aims to produce chipmaking tools in partnership with Applied Materials

Reuters BENGALURU

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
Taiwan's Foxconn will invest $600 million in two manufacturing projects in southern Indian state of Karnataka, including one which will be a partnership with U.S.-based Applied Materials, a state government statement said.

Foxconn will invest $350 million to set up a unit to manufacture components for smartphones, including for iPhone, said the statement, first being reported by Reuters.

The world's largest contract manufacturer will also invest $250 million in a second plant where it aims to produce chipmaking tools in partnership with Applied Materials, a key player globally in the semiconductor equipment making industry.

Topics :FoxconnKarnatakasemiconductorsemiconductor industry

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

