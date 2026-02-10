Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / News / French drugmaker Servier bets big on India as key global export hub

French drugmaker Servier bets big on India as key global export hub

French pharmaceutical group Servier plans to invest about €15 million annually to build India into a global export hub for single-pill combinations targeting emerging markets

pharmachart
premium
India’s domestic market will continue to be served through Servier India’s existing portfolio, with GATINN designed as a purely export-focused platform.
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
French pharmaceutical group Servier is positioning India as a key global export platform for complex therapies, as it builds an India-based hub to develop, manufacture and supply single-pill combinations (SPCs) for cardiometabolic and venous diseases to emerging markets.
 
As part of this strategy, Servier will invest around €15 million annually to build and scale GATINN, a platform anchored in India that will focus on the development and export of SPCs to markets across Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, where disease burden is high and long-term treatment adherence remains a challenge.
 
Based on the products currently in scope, the company estimates the export platform could generate up to €500 million in revenues after 2030, subject to regulatory approvals, registrations and market uptake.
 
The move marks a shift in Servier’s approach to India, from primarily a domestic market and sourcing base to a coordinated hub for late-stage development and exports. GATINN is Servier’s first such platform globally and will function as a single coordination centre integrating product development, manufacturing, supply chain and quality oversight for export markets.
 
Manufacturing will be carried out through selected Indian contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs), while Servier will retain tight control over quality-critical components and processes through its global quality systems.
 
India’s domestic market will continue to be served through Servier India’s existing portfolio, with GATINN designed as a purely export-focused platform.
 
Servier has already invested around €15 million to establish GATINN and expects to deploy approximately €15 million per year over the next few years, depending on the number of projects that progress through development. Investments will be directed towards formulation and product development, bioequivalence and regulatory studies, onboarding and auditing of CDMO partners, and scaling up export manufacturing.
 
Executives said capital deployment would remain project-linked rather than capped, allowing the group to increase investments if additional viable SPC projects emerge.
 
Servier expects to have around five SPCs in development by the end of 2026, with new products added progressively through the decade, creating a steady pipeline of export-oriented therapies.
 
The first international exports from India are targeted for early 2027, with volumes expected to ramp up gradually as regulatory registrations across multiple markets are completed.
 
Executives said India’s strengths in formulation science, bioequivalence studies and late-stage development enable Servier to pursue a capital-efficient model, avoiding large greenfield manufacturing investments.
 
To manage quality and execution risks, the company has put in place US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)- and European Medicines Agency (EMA)-aligned quality systems, including a centralised outsourcing committee with veto powers, direct reporting lines to Servier’s global quality leadership, and on-site audits of CDMO partners.
 
China and Japan are not part of the platform’s initial export strategy due to regulatory complexities around fixed-dose combinations.
 
The India-led export platform aligns with Servier’s broader strategy to deepen its focus on cardiometabolic and venous diseases while expanding its footprint in emerging markets.
 
For Servier, the investment is less about near-term returns and more about building a durable, scalable export engine anchored in India over the next decade.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Tata Motors bags order to supply 70,000 commercial vehicles to Indonesia

Mahindra Lifespaces and Japan's Mitsui Fudosan announce long-term JV

Carlyle to invest ₹2,100 cr in Edelweiss housing finance arm for 45% stake

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank adopts Oracle Fusion Cloud to boost efficiency

AstraZeneca gets Indian regulator's nod to market cancer drug Imfinzi

Topics :Pharma exportsCompany NewsPharma Companies

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story