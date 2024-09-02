FSIB recommends Rama Mohan Rao Amara for Managing Director of SBI

FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Monday recommended Rama Mohan Rao Amara for the position of managing director of State Bank of India (SBI).

Amara is currently Deputy Managing Director of the bank.

He will fill the vacancy created due to elevation of C S Setty as chairman of the country's largest lender.

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) interviewed 9 candidates for the position of managing director of SBI, FSIB said in a statement.

"Keeping in view their performance in the interface, overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Rama Mohan Rao Amara for the position of MD in SBI," it said.