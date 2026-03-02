Gaurs Group to invest ₹250 cr for precast manufacturing plant in Noida

Realty major Gaurs Group will invest Rs 250 crore in setting up a precast manufacturing and modular construction facility in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, the company said in a statement Monday.

This comes after the firm signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Elematic India, the India arm of Finnish firm Elematic Group, a global provider of precast concrete technology.

Under the agreement, the Gaurs Group will invest approximately Rs 100 crore in the first phase to set up a precast manufacturing plant, with operations expected to commence within six months.

“The facility will manufacture advanced precast concrete components that would include slabs, columns, beams and walls,” Gaurs Group said in a statement.

The group has also placed an advance order worth Rs 150 crore to Jindal Elematic, Alwar, to supply 45,000 units of modular bathrooms and 10,000 units of kitchen pods for its under-development projects. The investment forms part of the group’s broader strategy to integrate technology-led construction practices aimed at improving execution efficiency, reducing project timelines by almost 30 per cent and strengthening construction capabilities across large-scale residential developments. It has previously invested nearly Rs 200 crore in advanced shuttering systems imported from South Korea, which supported the timely delivery of developments such as Gaur City and Gaur Yamuna City.