Bajaj Auto sales up 27% at 448,259 units in February on strong demand

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday reported a 27 per cent rise in total sales at 448,259 units in February as compared to 352,071 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales were at 232,581 units last month as against 183,415 units in the year-ago period, up 27 per cent, Bajaj Auto Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market were at 186,164 units as against 146,138 units in February 2025, a growth of 27 per cent, it added.

Exports of two-wheelers were up 26 per cent at 193,757 units last month as compared to 153,280 units in the same month a year ago, the company said.