Qcom enablement startup Inamo raises $8 million in Series A round

Quick commerce enablement startup Inamo on Monday said it raised $8 million in a Series A round led by Prime Venture Partners, with participation from its current investors Shastra VC, Antler India, and Gemba Capital. The round includes $6 million in equity and $2 million in venture debt.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to expand its dark store network, accelerate brand onboarding, and support its foray into new categories.

According to the company, within 18 months of operations, it has expanded its presence to six metro cities, processing over 1.8 million orders a month. “This rapid scale has translated into strong financial momentum, with ARR (annual recurring revenue) increasing more than 10 times over the past 10 months (vs March 2025),” the company said in a statement.

With new funding, it plans to expand to the next 10 cities and increase its footprint to over 200 dark stores by the end of 2026. The company will also use the funds to strengthen its technology and operations capabilities, it added. Founded in 2024, Inamo raised $3 million in seed funding in September 2025, led by Shastra VC, with participation from Antler India, Gemba Capital, and Scope Promoters. The company currently operates a network of more than 80 dark stores across six cities. Commenting on the development, Sumit Anand, co-founder and chief executive officer of Inamo, said, “Quick commerce has permanently reset consumer expectations. What’s lagging isn’t demand, but the infrastructure supporting it. Established brands and platforms are still recalibrating their legacy fulfilment models for a channel that requires speed and data integration by design. Inamo is building that backbone to modernise systems by providing purpose-built full-stack capabilities in quick commerce.”