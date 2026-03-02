Home / Companies / News / Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sales up 34% at 567,351 units in Feb

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sales up 34% at 567,351 units in Feb

This performance reflects strong demand across domestic and international markets for HMSI's product portfolio

February sales included 513,190 units in domestic sales and 54,161 units in exports (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Monday reported a 34 per cent rise in total sales at 567,351 units in February 2026 as compared to the same month last year.

February sales included 513,190 units in domestic sales and 54,161 units in exports, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

This performance reflects strong demand across domestic and international markets for HMSI's product portfolio.

For the year-to-date period of FY26 (April 2025-February 2026), HMSI recorded total sales of 5,820,556 units, comprising 5,237,169 units sold domestically and 583,387 units exported, the statement said.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

