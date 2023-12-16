Genrobotics chosen among top three Indian startups at global AI summit

Genrobotics, a Kerala-based startup acclaimed for leveraging technology for social change, has been adjudged among top three Artificial Intelligence (AI) startups of India at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit 2023 organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in New Delhi.

Genrobotic's G-gaiter Robotic Technology won the award in 'AI Game Changers' category at the December 12-14 summit held at Bharat Mandapam, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a statement said on Saturday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT presented the award to Afsal Muttikkal, Regional Director, Genrobotics Medical and Mobility and Arun Dominic, Regional Business Development Manager.

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, was also present, it said.

Genrobotics was honoured for its outstanding innovation in healthcare by developing G Gaiter --- an advanced AI-powered robotic gait trainer.

G Gaiter trains people who lose mobility due to stroke, spinal injury, accidents, Parkinson's disease and similar conditions to recover faster with minimal dependency on others, the statement said.

Afsal Muttikkal said within a short span of time G Gaiter has proved a most effective tool that helps rehabilitation of individuals who have lost mobility due to various conditions.

Genrobotics also secured the Medicall Made in India Innovation 2023 Golden Award for G Gaiter earlier in July this year, Muttikkal added.

Genrobotics is currently collaborating with major hospital chains in India, including Aster, to deploy the G Gaiter robotic gait trainer in their Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation departments.

The technology has the approval of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, the national regulator for medical devices, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, the statement further said.

Recently, the General Hospital here has become the first government hospital in the country to deploy G Gaiter.

The state government also plans to deploy G Gaiter at its medical college hospitals in Kozhikode, Thrissur and Kottayam.