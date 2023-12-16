Home / Companies / News / Genrobotics chosen among top three Indian startups at global AI summit

Genrobotics chosen among top three Indian startups at global AI summit

Genrobotics was honoured for its outstanding innovation in healthcare by developing G Gaiter - an advanced AI -powered robotic gait trainer

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 9:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Genrobotics, a Kerala-based startup acclaimed for leveraging technology for social change, has been adjudged among top three Artificial Intelligence (AI) startups of India at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit 2023 organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in New Delhi.

Genrobotic's G-gaiter Robotic Technology won the award in 'AI Game Changers' category at the December 12-14 summit held at Bharat Mandapam, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a statement said on Saturday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT presented the award to Afsal Muttikkal, Regional Director, Genrobotics Medical and Mobility and Arun Dominic, Regional Business Development Manager.

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, was also present, it said.

Genrobotics was honoured for its outstanding innovation in healthcare by developing G Gaiter --- an advanced AI-powered robotic gait trainer.

G Gaiter trains people who lose mobility due to stroke, spinal injury, accidents, Parkinson's disease and similar conditions to recover faster with minimal dependency on others, the statement said.

Afsal Muttikkal said within a short span of time G Gaiter has proved a most effective tool that helps rehabilitation of individuals who have lost mobility due to various conditions.

Genrobotics also secured the Medicall Made in India Innovation 2023 Golden Award for G Gaiter earlier in July this year, Muttikkal added.

Genrobotics is currently collaborating with major hospital chains in India, including Aster, to deploy the G Gaiter robotic gait trainer in their Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation departments.

The technology has the approval of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, the national regulator for medical devices, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, the statement further said.

Recently, the General Hospital here has become the first government hospital in the country to deploy G Gaiter.

The state government also plans to deploy G Gaiter at its medical college hospitals in Kozhikode, Thrissur and Kottayam.

Also Read

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

Ahead of G20 summit, India dodges mixing human rights with climate agenda

Profitable Indian unicorns to grow from 30 in FY22 to 55 in FY27: Report

Tender for Dharavi project finalised when MVA govt was in power: Adani

Volkswagen India onboards Centre's Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar scheme

Honda Elevate crosses 20,000 sales-mark since its launch in September

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to sell generic anti-epileptic medication

Reliance General Insurance launches new policy for overseas treatment

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligencestartups in Indiastartup ecosystem

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story