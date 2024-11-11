German lens maker ZEISS expands its Global Capability Centre in Bengaluru

ZEISS, the German optics and optoelectronics firm, unveiled its expanded Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India, marking a significant step to bolster digital transformation, research, and innovation efforts in the country.

The ZEISS India Global Capability Centre is a strategic hub that will leverage Bengaluru’s deep IT talent pool to drive technology solutions and expand ZEISS’s global research and development (R&D) capabilities. The premises, located at Prestige Tech Park (Kadubeesanahalli), span 43,000 sq ft and will accommodate over 600 employees with domain expertise in areas such as application research for medical technologies, vision care, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cloud excellence, and digital transformation. The company aims to double its current workforce by 2028.

“This centre will accelerate the digital transformation of our growing global operations and stands as a clear testament to our unwavering commitment to building a solid foundation for ZEISS’s growth in India,” said Dhaval Radia, chief financial officer, ZEISS India.

Priyank Kharge, Minister of Electronics, IT & BT (Information Technology and Biotechnology), Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj, Karnataka, inaugurated the facility and said ZEISS’s journey in India demonstrates the nation’s strength as a premier global investment hub, attracting and retaining top-tier companies.

“India now hosts over 4,000 Global Capability Centres (GCCs), with Karnataka alone accounting for 38 per cent of these. The state has the potential to drive growth across diverse sectors, including agritech, aerospace, and technology. I am excited to see the positive outcomes of public-private partnerships and encourage more such alliances to drive impactful solutions,” said Kharge.

In recent years, one of ZEISS India’s most significant investments has been the construction of an upcoming manufacturing facility near Bengaluru airport, with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore. Once completed, this will be ZEISS Group’s largest lens manufacturing facility outside of Germany. ZEISS continues to invest in manufacturing, R&D, and workforce expansion.

ZEISS India has also collaborated with the Karnataka government to enhance the region’s R&D ecosystem for emerging technologies. This joint R&D initiative will support Karnataka’s startup ecosystem by establishing a collaborative centre where ZEISS will contribute infrastructure and expertise while startups bring innovation. The collaboration aims to accelerate the commercialisation of cutting-edge products, including AI-driven diagnostics and smart optical devices, with a goal for a significant percentage of these developments to reach the market within three years.

Rural Areas

In addition to the Joint R&D Programme, ZEISS India announced a collaboration with the Karnataka government to make quality vision care more accessible across Karnataka's rural and underserved regions. Through the Aloka Vision Programme by ZEISS, this partnership aims to provide affordable eye-care services to 100,000 individuals over the next three years.

Kharge noted that ZEISS has made a significant impact in meeting essential vision needs, particularly in underserved rural areas. “Together, we can address pressing vision issues, especially among school children, where undiagnosed problems can affect academic progress,” said Kharge.

ZEISS stated that its strategic investments not only underscore the company’s confidence in India as a key player in the global landscape but also highlight its intent to expand its footprint in the region. By fostering local talent and nurturing collaborations with the government and startups, ZEISS India is well-positioned to accelerate growth and deliver cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers and communities across the nation.

