Gharwapsi: India Inc taps former talent pool to fill executive positions

The "boomerang employees" trend is now playing out with some of India's large companies, as more see benefit in tapping their former talent pool for senior executive hirings.

Last month, Vedanta announced their former acting chief financial officer (CFO) Ajay Goel will return to the organization in a second stint. The metal to oil company said this was part of their ongoing gharwapsi (homecoming) programme.

Vedanta isn't the only company running an initiative of this kind.

Kartik Narayan, chief executive officer - staffing at Teamlease, said many companies have started to maintain active alumni networks to keep connections with their former employees. "These networks can serve as talent pools for rehiring," he said.



Viswanath PS, MD and CEO, Randstad India, notes a significant growth in the number of boomerang employees over the last few months as the trend of great resignation has now evolved into the "great regret."

He added, "When it comes to senior executives, the ongoing business volatility in many industries has caused leaders to switch jobs and sectors to explore newer markets, innovative offerings, and business models. …. However, some of these executives tend to return to their previous employers approximately a year or two after leaving for a variety of reasons."

Other large companies where senior consecutives have returned for a second stint include Adani Cement and Shree Cement.



In Adani's case, the conglomerate has leveraged the target company's former employee with its cement acquisition. In September 2021, Adani Cement brought back Ajay Kapur to Ambuja Cements and ACC in the role of CEO of Adani Cement. Adani Group acquired the two cement units in September 2021, with which Kapur also started his second stint at Ambuja-ACC. Kapur had left Ambuja Cements in 2019 as managing director (MD).

According to people in the know, Shree Cement has appointed its former chief financial officer Ashok Bhandari as senior advisor this financial year. Bhandari is known in the cement industry circles as a finance veteran and has served as CFO for Shree Cement up to 2014.



Viswanath from Randstad added companies also now value second-stint employees, as "After having worked in different sectors post their exit, these executives bring with them refreshed skills and alternate perspectives which would further propel the growth of the organization."

Narayan from Teamlease added, "Former employees, especially those from senior management, are already familiar with the company's culture, processes, and people. This can reduce the onboarding time and costs."

Noting these advantages, companies such as JSW Group and Dalmia Cement have retained senior talent beyond retirement in advisory roles.

In April, Seshagiri Rao superannuated from the services of JSW Steel and stepped down from its board as director. Rao, however, continues to be associated with the JSW group as "Group CFO."