Home / Companies / News / Festive binge: Swiggy, magicpin see massive surge in food delivery orders

Festive binge: Swiggy, magicpin see massive surge in food delivery orders

Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Co-founder of magicpin, India's third-largest food delivery platform, said that the platform is gearing up for even higher volumes as Diwali approaches

food delivery
Choco lava cakes topped dessert orders across metros, while Kolkata's long-standing love for biryani remained intact.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As India revels in the spirit of the festive season, food delivery platforms Swiggy and magicpin have reported a massive surge in orders, highlighting how culinary cravings are now central to the country's celebrations.

Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Co-founder of magicpin, India's third-largest food delivery platform, told PTI the platform is gearing up for even higher volumes as Diwali approaches.

"We expect to double last year's numbers on food delivery." Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer of Swiggy's Food Marketplace, said.

Bhakoo shared that cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata led the indulgence, while emerging hubs like Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vadodara joined in with equal enthusiasm.

According to Bhakoo, choco lava cakes topped dessert orders across metros, while Kolkata's long-standing love for biryani remained intact.

"The data reflects one clear trend -- food delivery has become the heart of how India celebrates together," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, magicpin CEO and co-founder Sharma noted that vegetarian and thali orders surged by nearly 40 per cent around Navratri across the platform's active markets.

Post-Dussehra, there was a marked rebound in demand for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisines, as consumers returned to their regular dining preferences, Sharma said.

magicpin also reported a 2.5x spike in bulk and party food delivery orders after Navratri. The momentum continued into the second week of October, with a 30 per cent jump in food delivery orders on October 10 compared to regular days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBL Bank's ₹26,853 crore deal with Emirates NBD marks record FDI in banking

PNB Q2 results: Net profit up 14% at ₹4,904 cr on improved asset quality

HDFC Bank Q2 results: Profit up 10% at ₹19,610 cr as asset quality improves

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slams IndiGo's food menu, sparks debate

Dixon Technologies Q2 results: Net profit jumps 86% to ₹746 crore

Topics :SwiggyFood deliveryonline food delivery

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story