Festive binge: Swiggy, magicpin see massive surge in food delivery orders

As India revels in the spirit of the festive season, food delivery platforms Swiggy and magicpin have reported a massive surge in orders, highlighting how culinary cravings are now central to the country's celebrations.

Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Co-founder of magicpin, India's third-largest food delivery platform, told PTI the platform is gearing up for even higher volumes as Diwali approaches.

"We expect to double last year's numbers on food delivery." Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer of Swiggy's Food Marketplace, said.

Bhakoo shared that cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata led the indulgence, while emerging hubs like Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vadodara joined in with equal enthusiasm.