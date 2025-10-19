Home / Companies / News / No layoffs expected from AI, says HDFC Bank's CEO amid tech shift

No layoffs expected from AI, says HDFC Bank's CEO amid tech shift

The lender, which had 2.20 lakh employees as of September, is carrying out some "lighthouse experiments" in technologies, including generative AI

HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank does not see its use of artificial intelligence leading to any layoffs
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank does not see its use of artificial intelligence leading to any layoffs, a top company official has said.

The lender, which had 2.20 lakh employees as of September, is carrying out some "lighthouse experiments" in technologies, including generative AI, which will deliver its advantages in the next 18-24 months, HDFC Bank Chief Executive and Managing Director Sashidhar Jagdishan said on Saturday.

"Frankly, AI is not going (to result in) any layoff whatsoever in our bank, at least. Because I see this as a massive opportunity to move people from the backend to the front end or to the technology end," Jagdishan told reporters in the post-earnings call, replying to a specific question on the impact of AI on jobs.

"It's only going to change the mix of where our people are going to be positioned. But, it is not going to reduce people apart from normal attrition that we have," he added in the remarks that come amid heightened concerns over the impact of AI on jobs across sectors.

Even in banking, a major Southeast Asian powerhouse's chief executive had recently remarked that he has not added people to the workforce for the first time in 15 years despite business growth, and pointed towards a 10 per cent shrinkage in staff because of AI over the next 3 years.

In the last six months, HDFC Bank has added about 5,000 employees to take its overall base to over 2.20 lakh at the end of September.

Jagdishan said India is a market throbbing with opportunities for financial services and a long runway for growth, which demands a lot of people to be manning the front-ends to engage with customers and also keep innovating by adopting the best that technological developments have to offer.

He said HDFC Bank's investments are aimed at helping the profits in the future, and the efforts revolve around re-engineering processes, reducing turnaround times and enhancing customer experience.

At present, the bank is "silently" undertaking efforts on the tech front and will disclose its work at the right time.

He made it clear that the bank has put appropriate guardrails in place and is not passing any decision-making work to the AI tools.

The "game plan" is to reduce the number of people in the back end and use the same people on the front end, he added.

"I hope it works. These are all lighthouse experiments; we are putting our might and hard work into that particular thing. Some will work, some will not. We are reasonably optimistic that these low-hanging fruits should work," the CEO said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NCLT dismisses insolvency plea against ZTE filed by TVS Supply Chain

Expect benefits of GST rate cut to accrue in coming quarters: Ceat MD & CEO

Festive binge: Swiggy, magicpin see massive surge in food delivery orders

RBL Bank's ₹26,853 crore deal with Emirates NBD marks record FDI in banking

PNB Q2 results: Net profit up 14% at ₹4,904 cr on improved asset quality

Topics :layoffHDFC BankAI technology

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story