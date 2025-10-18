Home / Companies / News / RBL Bank's ₹26,853 crore deal with Emirates NBD marks record FDI in banking

RBL Bank's ₹26,853 crore deal with Emirates NBD marks record FDI in banking

The deal is the largest by a Middle Eastern bank in India, and comes months after Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's move to buy up to 25% of Yes Bank

RBL Bank
RBL Bank said the deal is subject to regulatory approvals. The Reserve Bank of India, the country's banking regulator, has informally communicated its backing for the deal, Reuters has reported. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 8:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Middle Eastern bank Emirates NBD will buy a 60% stake in Indian private lender RBL Bank, according to an exchange notification.

Emirates will invest ₹26,853 crore ($3.05 billion) in the bank through a preferential issue of shares, the statement from RBL Bank said.

The deal is the largest by a Middle Eastern bank in India, and comes months after Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's move to buy up to 25% of Yes Bank.

RBL Bank said the deal is subject to regulatory approvals. The Reserve Bank of India, the country's banking regulator, has informally communicated its backing for the deal, Reuters has reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PNB Q2 results: Net profit up 14% at ₹4,904 cr on improved asset quality

HDFC Bank Q2 results: Profit up 10% at ₹19,610 cr as asset quality improves

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slams IndiGo's food menu, sparks debate

Dixon Technologies Q2 results: Net profit jumps 86% to ₹746 crore

Mahindra, Embraer to introduce C-390 Millennium military aircraft in India

Topics :Company NewsRBL BankacquisitionDubaiIndia

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story