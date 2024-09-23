Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GlobalFoundries' Kolkata Power Center key for emerging tech like GaN

The Kolkata Power Center came to light in the press statement following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden

Chip, Semiconductor
Photo: Bloomberg
Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 9:43 PM IST
GlobalFoundries’ Kolkata Power Center will be crucial to its play in emerging technologies like gallium nitride (GaN), said the global semiconductor manufacturer. 

In July this year, GlobalFoundries had acquired Tagore Technology’s power gallium nitride portfolio, including its extensive IP portfolio and team of GaN engineers.

“Kolkata Power Center brings together teams and lab facilities -- from design all the way to application -- under one roof,” a spokesperson for the company told Business Standard.

 Tagore Technology had a design centre in Kolkata, besides in Illinois, US.

Kolkata Power Center featured during the latest meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, where both leaders highlighted its potential to foster significant research and development partnerships in chip manufacturing, besides enabling game-changing advances for zero and low-emission technologies, as well as connected vehicles, internet of things devices, AI, and data centers.

GlobalFoundries -- the multinational semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company incorporated in Cayman Islands and headquartered in Malta, New York -- is not unveiling any immediate plans for expansion in India. “As part of our global footprint strategy, we are exploring longer-term, cross-border manufacturing and technology partnerships on essential chips to better serve India’s burgeoning semiconductor demand.”

The company stressed that it maintains a strong focus on India, with a growing research and development team based in Bengaluru that supports virtual fabrication operations and customer enablement, among other services. The spokesperson emphasised: “In addition, our Kolkata Power Center will be crucial to our play in emerging technologies like GaN where we intend to solidify our leadership.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured full support to GlobalFoundries. In a post on X, she said: “Yesterday’s declaration by the Hon'ble President and the Hon'ble PM regarding imminent setting up of a Global Capability Centre in semiconductor sector by GlobalFoundries as the anchor-industry in West Bengal has a history of relentless promotion by the West Bengal government.”

Banerjee mentioned that many chip-designing and packaging start-ups have relocated to various Webel IT Parks after the pandemic. She pointed out that GlobalFoundries, along with other major players like Synopsys and Micron, has participated in multiple technology symposiums in the state. 

When contacted, state IT Minister Babul Supriyo told Business Standard: “GlobalFoundries was in touch with us for a very long time. We are ready to support the semiconductor industry in every possible way.”
First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

