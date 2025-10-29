Home / Companies / News / GMB, APM Terminals Pipavav ink ₹17,000 crore MoU to boost Gujarat ports

GMB, APM Terminals Pipavav ink ₹17,000 crore MoU to boost Gujarat ports

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and A P Moller-Maersk Board Chairman Robert Maersk Uggla were present on the occasion

Gujarat Port
Pipavav Port or APM Terminals Pipavav, partly owned by A P Moller-Maersk, is a major private port located near Rajula in Amreli district of Gujarat, while the GMB is a government agency that manages and regulates ports in the state. (Representative I
Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 10:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) and private entity Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for an investment of Rs 17,000 crore here with the aim to strengthen the maritime sector of Gujarat.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and A P Moller-Maersk Board Chairman Robert Maersk Uggla were present on the occasion.

Pipavav Port or APM Terminals Pipavav, partly owned by A P Moller-Maersk, is a major private port located near Rajula in Amreli district of Gujarat, while the GMB is a government agency that manages and regulates ports in the state.

"The objective of this MoU is to further strengthen the maritime sector of Gujarat through the capacity expansion of Pipavav Port," stated an official release.

This project will create about 25,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, giving new impetus to the local economy and improving the standard of living in rural areas, it said.

"It will increase the existing container, bulk, liquid and Ro-Ro cargo carrying capacity of Pipavav Port, which will make the port's operations more effective and faster," stated the release.

Under this investment, new liquid cargo berths, mechanical bulk handling facilities, modern container terminals, digital operation systems and environment-friendly infrastructure will be developed, it said.

With this expansion, Pipavav Port will establish a new identity in the maritime sector of Gujarat. It will help increase the capacity of non-major ports of Gujarat to 3,000 MMTPA by 2047 in line with the "Maritime Amritkal Vision 2047" given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Patel said the expansion of Pipavav Port will further strengthen Gujarat's identity as the 'Maritime Gateway' of India.

By strengthening the port network, the state's industries, exporters and logistics sector will be empowered, he said on the occasion.

Both the time and cost of exports and imports will be reduced. Industries, warehousing and supply chain facilities will develop in the areas around the port and there will also be a significant increase in the economic activities of the state, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

McDonald's Corporation opens largest office outside US in Hyderabad

Radico Khaitan Q3FY26: Profit up 73%, sales rise 29% on white spirits

Yes Bank lost over ₹2,700 crore in deals with Anil Ambani firms: CBI

Too much liberalisation of flying rights may hurt Indian airlines: A-I CEO

Varun Beverages forays into alco-bev sector with Carlsberg tie-up in Africa

Topics :Company NewsGujarat PipavavPorts Gujaratmaritime sector

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story