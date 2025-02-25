GMR Airports raises Rs 1,100 cr through non-convertible bonds issuance

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

GMR Airports
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 10:58 PM IST
GMR Airports has raised Rs 1,100 crore through the issuance of non-convertible bonds on a private placement basis.

The management committee of the company's board on Tuesday allotted 1,10,000 rupee-denominated listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable non-convertible bonds on the private placement basis on receipt of Rs 1,100 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The bonds have a coupon rate of 5 per cent and a tenure of 36 months.

The coupon shall be payable annually until the date of redemption and the bonds do not carry any special right/interest/privileges, the filing said.

GMR Airports operates three airports in India -- Delhi, Hyderabad and Goa -- and two airports in the Philippines and Indonesia.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

