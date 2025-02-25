IndusInd Bank gets GST demand notice of Rs 21.62 crore for short payment

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indusind Bank
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 10:44 PM IST
IndusInd Bank on Tuesday said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of about Rs 21.62 crore for alleged short payment of GST.

The bank has received a communication/demand order on Tuesday from Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Ahmedabad, Gujarat for various GST issues, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The financial impact of the demand is to the extent of Rs 21.62 crore including penalty, it said.

The bank will explore filing of appeal against the order, it said.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

