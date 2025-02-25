Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Varun Beverages extends deadline for acquisition of SBC Beverages to Mar 31

Shares of VBL on Tuesday settled at Rs 476.40 apiece, down 4.70 per cent from the previous close. | Image: X
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 10:19 PM IST
Varun Beverages, PepsiCo's largest franchise bottler, on Tuesday extended the deadline for completion of the acquisition of Ghana-based SBC Beverages for a month to March 31.

On November 13, 2024, Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL) had entered into a share purchase agreement for the purchase of 100 per cent shares of SBC Beverages Ghana at $15.06 million (Rs 127.1 crore).

The company had estimated to complete the transaction by the end of February 2025.

However, in regulatory updates, VBL said "consummation of the aforesaid transaction is extended up to March 31, 2025, instead of February 28, 2025".

Last November, VBL entered into a share purchase agreement with Tanzania Bottling Company SA and SBC Beverages Ghana for purchase of 100 per cent shares at $154.50 million and $15.06 million, respectively. Both are PepsiCo's business.

VBL has already raised Rs 7,500 crore in 2024 through QIP and utilisation of proceeds is primarily towards repayment of debt as well as acquisitions.

Shares of VBL on Tuesday settled at Rs 476.40 apiece, down 4.70 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 10:19 PM IST

