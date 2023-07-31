Home / Companies / News / Go First looking to raise more funds, resume services with fewer aircraft

Go First looking to raise more funds, resume services with fewer aircraft

Previously, Go Air planned to begin its operations with 26 aircraft by making arrangements for Rs 400-500 crore from its lenders

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Go Airlines India Ltd, the entity that operates Go First Airlines is looking to collect around Rs 600-700 crore and begin its services with fewer flights than originally planned, Mint reported.

"We have revised our original plan. We may resume flight operations with 10-15 aircraft but go for higher interim financing from the creditors," an unnamed person privy to the updates told Mint.

Previously, Go Air planned to begin its operations with 26 aircraft by making arrangements for Rs 400-500 crore from its lenders. However, now the airline is considering keeping some cash in its hands and starting its operations with fewer aircraft.

Go First has taken loans of about Rs 6,521 crore from its creditors which include Central Bank of India Ltd, Bank of Baroda Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, and Axis Bank Ltd, among others.

Engine supplier Pratt & Whitney has agreed to provide 4-5 engines and allied services every month to Go Air after the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) directed the engine maker to do so, the report said.

The people cited above told Mint that the new plan to access more funds aims at relaunching flight operations with better infrastructure, ensuring smooth payment of the fresh lease rentals, and better salaries for pilots, crew, and other staff.

The report said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) wants the airline to ensure that there are enough pilots.

Go First filed for the initiation of insolvency proceedings in May 2023 as the airline struggled with engine issues which had resulted in the grounding of a large number of its aircraft.

Grounding of aircraft resulted in Go Air's market share crashing from 11 per cent in November 2019 to 6.9 per cent in March 2023.

Also Read

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Decoded: What is the difference between low-cost and full-service airlines?

Check abnormal surge in airfares: Jyotiraditya Scindia to airlines

Time ripe for Airbus, Boeing to plan India factory: Jyotiraditya Scindia

M&M takes stake in RBL Bank: What are RBI rules on ownership in pvt banks?

Essar Oil & Gas profit jumps 51% to Rs 335 cr in FY23 on higher prices

Delhi HC rejects SpiceJet's plea for relief in dispute with Maran

Airtel prepays Rs 8,024 crore dues for spectrum to telecom department

SAIL awards Rs 30,483 crore mine development project to Power Mech

Topics :Go AirJyotiraditya ScindiaDGCADirectorate General of Civil AviationBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Walmart buys Tiger Global's stake in e-com giant Flipkart for $1.4 billion

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after protests by Oppn over Manipur issue

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Google Ads introduces auto-generated advertisement tool using generative AI

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story