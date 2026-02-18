Rising temperatures to drive 30% growth in Mother Dairy's summer sales

As summer approaches with a steady rise in temperatures, Mother Dairy on Wednesday said it expects 30 per cent growth across key categories such as ice creams, curd, and dairy beverages.

"With an early onset and a steady rise in temperatures, this year's summer season looks promising for the industry as a whole. We anticipate upwards of 30% growth across key categories such as ice creams, curd, dairy beverages, etc. and are fully geared to meet this surge with enhanced capacities, a robust cold chain, and early asset mobilisation," Mother Dairy Deputy Managing Director Jayatheertha Chary said in a statement.