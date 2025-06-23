Godrej Properties sells over 1,450 homes for Rs 2,000 cr in Bengaluru

Godrej Properties Ltd has sold more than 1,450 flats for over Rs 2,000 crore in its new project in Bengaluru, as consumer demand for premium apartments remains strong.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Godrej Properties informed that it has "sold inventory worth over Rs 2,000 crore during the launch of the first phase of the project, Barca at Godrej MSR City, located in Devanahalli, Bengaluru." The project was launched in April 2025.

The company sold over 1,450 homes with more than 2.2 million (22 lakh) square feet of area in the first phase of the project.